A thermal power plant is on fire in Moscow: black smoke has filled the sky over the city
Kyiv • UNN
This morning, a fire broke out on the territory of a thermal power plant in the Khoroshevsky district. According to preliminary reports, the fire is on the roof of a building undergoing on the roof of a building undergoing renovation, the fire area is between 300 and 100 sq m.
On the morning of March 13, Moscow firefighters received reports of a fire in the western part of the Russian capital: residents of the Khoroshevsky district of Moscow are writing about black smoke coming from the roof of the building.
A thermal power plant building caught fire in the western part of Moscow.
The thermal power plant building that caught fire in the northwest of Moscow is under repair. Smoke from the fire is visible from afar, and residents of the Khoroshevsky district of the Russian capital shared comments that smoke was billowing from the building.
It was officially stated that the cause of the thermal power plant fire is currently unknown. The Ministry of Emergency Situations is working on the scene.
Firefighters cannot start extinguishing TPP-16 - they are not allowed to enter the controlled facility. Rescuers are waiting for permission to enter the territory. The area of the fire is 300 squares
According to the TG channel 112, which refers to sources, the thermal power plant building that caught fire in the northwest of Moscow is under repair.
Insulation is burning on the roof of the building - that's why people see thick black smoke.
There are no casualties reported.
It was later noted that the fire area was not 300, but 100 square meters.
A number of Russian cities have been attacked by drones, "non-residential objects" have been damaged. There were restrictions on air traffic at the airports of Saratov and Volgograd due to the threat.
