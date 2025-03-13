Lukashenko arrived in Moscow for a meeting with Putin: the Kremlin announced joint documents with Belarus and a statement on Ukraine
Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Russia for negotiations with Vladimir Putin. The signing of joint documents and a possible statement by Putin regarding the situation in Ukraine is expected.
The plane of the president of Belarus, unrecognized by a number of countries, landed at Vnukovo Airport in Moscow. The purpose of the visit is negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko arrived on an official visit to the Russian Federation.
The press service of the Kremlin announced Lukashenko's and Putin's negotiations the day before. Following the negotiations, as reported, the parties should sign a number of joint documents.
In addition, Kremlin spokesman Peskov previously noted that Putin "may speak about Ukraine at a press conference today".
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is unlikely to accept the United States' proposal for a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. A Reuters source reported that Putin believes his positions are strong as Russian troops continue to advance.
