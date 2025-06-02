A TCC official who falsified data on mobilized persons in Frankiv region received a suspicion

$41.530.00
47.070.27
ukenru
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17754 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50278 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90374 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152353 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175284 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107561 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226392 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174082 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122762 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
2.8m/s
40%
751mm
Popular news

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 18322 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 60199 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 61089 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 43901 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 92957 views
Publications

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226392 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279603 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 293744 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 299689 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397156 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5050 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94359 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174082 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118731 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150216 views
Actual

Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

A TCC official who falsified data on mobilized persons in Frankiv region received a suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 342 views

In Ivano-Frankivsk region, a TCC official entered false data about those liable for military service in order to artificially increase mobilization rates. He has already been notified of suspicion, and the investigation is ongoing.

A TCC official who falsified data on mobilized persons in Frankiv region received a suspicion

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified one of the heads of the territorial recruitment center in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who entered false information into the automated accounting system in order to artificially increase mobilization indicators, of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

Details

As the investigation found out, the official, with the help of his cryptographic key, unauthorizedly changed information in the cards of those liable for military service. The official оформлював their alleged involvement in the army, сняв з обліку and видавав направлення to three different military units. At the same time, he knew for certain that these people had avoided mobilization.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 17 people whom the perpetrator "covered" from mobilization. All of them were at their place of residence, and the military units to which they were allegedly sent confirmed the absence of such mobilized persons in their ranks.

The leadership of the SCC in Kharkiv was suspended from duties after the death of a man19.05.25, 00:41 • 3305 views

The investigation believes that the official's actions were intentional and aimed at artificially improving reporting on mobilization.

He is accused of unauthorized modification of information in an automated system by a person with the right of access, committed repeatedly (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 6 years.

The investigation is ongoing.

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative26.05.25, 16:02 • 2750 views

Let's remind

In Bukovyna, the head of the MMC and his accomplice were exposed, who organized a scheme for issuing fictitious diagnoses to evade mobilization. The price of services ranged from 5 to 10 thousand dollars.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9