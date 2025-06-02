A TCC official who falsified data on mobilized persons in Frankiv region received a suspicion

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation have notified one of the heads of the territorial recruitment center in Ivano-Frankivsk region, who entered false information into the automated accounting system in order to artificially increase mobilization indicators, of suspicion. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SBI.

As the investigation found out, the official, with the help of his cryptographic key, unauthorizedly changed information in the cards of those liable for military service. The official оформлював their alleged involvement in the army, сняв з обліку and видавав направлення to three different military units. At the same time, he knew for certain that these people had avoided mobilization.

Law enforcement officers have already identified 17 people whom the perpetrator "covered" from mobilization. All of them were at their place of residence, and the military units to which they were allegedly sent confirmed the absence of such mobilized persons in their ranks.

The investigation believes that the official's actions were intentional and aimed at artificially improving reporting on mobilization.

He is accused of unauthorized modification of information in an automated system by a person with the right of access, committed repeatedly (Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for up to 6 years.

The investigation is ongoing.

