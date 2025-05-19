The leadership of the SCC in Kharkiv was suspended from duties after the death of a man

$41.470.00
Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire
04:47 PM • 16387 views

Kellogg: The US presented a strong peace plan in Istanbul. The first point is a comprehensive ceasefire

May 18, 02:58 PM • 43685 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" became the champion of Ukraine. This is the 30th title of the club

May 18, 01:32 PM • 53919 views

Zelenskyy held a meeting with US Vice President Vance: what is known

May 18, 12:29 PM • 61410 views

Pope Leo XIV mentioned Ukraine during his inaugural mass. Zelenskyy reacted

May 18, 12:08 PM • 66099 views

russia plans "training and combat" launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile on the night of May 19 - GUR

May 17, 11:01 PM • 56587 views

Austria won Eurovision 2025. Ukraine entered the top ten

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167084 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 11:46 AM • 97733 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 95840 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 403565 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

The occupiers are rushing to Dnipropetrovsk region, concentrating assault groups of four regiments - Voloshyn

May 18, 12:08 PM • 12522 views

The Kharkiv Territorial Recruitment Center denies involvement in the death of a man: he fell out of a window

May 18, 12:57 PM • 5552 views

Haven't seen each other for more than three years: Ukraine managed to return a 15-year-old boy to his father from the occupation

May 18, 01:45 PM • 6300 views

In Lviv, TCC employees allegedly kidnapped a veteran, a служебная investigation has been launched

May 18, 03:26 PM • 10626 views

Tragedy in Odesa region: two boys died due to playing with fire

May 18, 03:34 PM • 10249 views
Swiss Guard, Fisherman's Ring and Mass in Latin: what will be the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV

May 17, 01:35 PM • 190494 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 403565 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 330493 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 434954 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 421005 views
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts

May 17, 03:00 PM • 81712 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

May 17, 12:09 PM • 167084 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

May 17, 09:29 AM • 73761 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 75866 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 84654 views
The leadership of the SCC in Kharkiv was suspended from duties after the death of a man

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

In Kharkiv, the head and deputy head of the Shevchenkivskyi SCC were suspended from their positions for the duration of the investigation into the death of a man. An official investigation has been launched and criminal proceedings have been opened.

The leadership of the SCC in Kharkiv was suspended from duties after the death of a man

In Kharkiv, the head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) and his deputy were suspended from work for the duration of the investigation into the death of a man on the territory of the facility. This is stated in a statement by the "East" Operational Command, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the commander of the "East" Operational Command troops has appointed an official investigation into the actions of servicemen during the tragic incident "and to clarify all the circumstances that preceded it."

Investigative actions are ongoing, carried out by law enforcement agencies. Their preliminary conclusion after the work of the investigative team and experts at the scene is that a 39-year-old man committed suicide by jumping out of a window.

- the statement reads.

The military clarified that a criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide", and the relevant materials have been sent to the State Bureau of Investigation to check the actions of servicemen and employees of the TCC.

"The command ... provides comprehensive and full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies. Based on the results of the investigation and the court decision, all necessary disciplinary and personnel decisions will be taken. If suspicions are announced to TCC and SP officials, they will also be immediately suspended from their duties. ... If the guilt of officials is established, they will be brought to strict responsibility," the "East" Operational Command summarized.

Recall

In Kharkiv, a man died after falling from a window of the TCC building. Later, the institution denied involvement in the murder of the man.

It was reported online that TCC employees detained him twice on the street: once they beat him, and a few days later they took him to the Center, after which relatives were informed that he had committed suicide.

A serviceman hit a man in Kharkiv during a document check: what the Territorial Recruitment Center says 11.05.25, 19:27 • 14757 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kharkiv
