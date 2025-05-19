The leadership of the SCC in Kharkiv was suspended from duties after the death of a man

In Kharkiv, the head of the Shevchenkivskyi District Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support (TCC) and his deputy were suspended from work for the duration of the investigation into the death of a man on the territory of the facility. This is stated in a statement by the "East" Operational Command, informs UNN.

It is noted that the commander of the "East" Operational Command troops has appointed an official investigation into the actions of servicemen during the tragic incident "and to clarify all the circumstances that preceded it."

Investigative actions are ongoing, carried out by law enforcement agencies. Their preliminary conclusion after the work of the investigative team and experts at the scene is that a 39-year-old man committed suicide by jumping out of a window. - the statement reads.

The military clarified that a criminal proceeding has been opened on this fact under Part 1 of Art. 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "suicide", and the relevant materials have been sent to the State Bureau of Investigation to check the actions of servicemen and employees of the TCC.

"The command ... provides comprehensive and full assistance to the work of law enforcement agencies. Based on the results of the investigation and the court decision, all necessary disciplinary and personnel decisions will be taken. If suspicions are announced to TCC and SP officials, they will also be immediately suspended from their duties. ... If the guilt of officials is established, they will be brought to strict responsibility," the "East" Operational Command summarized.

In Kharkiv, a man died after falling from a window of the TCC building. Later, the institution denied involvement in the murder of the man.

It was reported online that TCC employees detained him twice on the street: once they beat him, and a few days later they took him to the Center, after which relatives were informed that he had committed suicide.

