A strong desire from the USA is needed: Putin will be at the negotiating table - Zelenskyy

A strong desire from the US is needed, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will be at the negotiating table. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Details

A strong desire from America is needed: Putin will be at the negotiating table. That's the first thing. Second, Russia has no desire to end the war. That is, they do not yet want to realize at the level of their leadership that this war is causing them serious damage. Today we are talking about damage to their economy. They don't feel it yet. If what analysts write is true, that they spent half of their taxes on the war, then these are serious, terrible figures - said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized the need to finally press the "shadow fleet" of Russia.

There are secondary sanctions, tariffs, sanctions against some companies. We need to finally press the shadow fleet, it hasn't been pressed enough, although good steps have been taken, but there is still a lot to work on. To press the energy sector regarding pricing policy. All of this will undoubtedly happen, I don't know how many packages are needed for this - noted Zelenskyy.

The President reminded that the EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The 19th package is being prepared, it will be. This is good news. These sanctions cannot go alone, because Europe is not enough. Therefore, Europe is now synchronizing with the United States. It is important that they have contact, it is important that they have started working together, and it is very important that they press. It is important that the United States takes strong steps, they are the most powerful in sanction policy. All this will have an impact - stated Zelenskyy.

EU is working on the 19th package of sanctions against Russia, and there are several options on the table - Kallas

Addition

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated today, August 29, that Ukraine will remind US President Donald Trump about the deadline Trump gave to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Recently, Donald Trump stated that the US could impose sanctions and tariffs for refusing to settle not only against Russia, but also against Ukraine.