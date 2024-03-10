A secret meeting between Boris Johnson and the President of Venezuela is revealed

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a secret meeting with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. This was reported by The Sunday Times, according to UNN.

It is emphasized that the politicians discussed the war in Ukraine amid reports of the possibility of deploying Venezuelan weapons and other military equipment to Russia.

According to the source, Johnson arrived in Caracas from the Dominican Republic, where he was on vacation with his family, by private jet. In total, the British politician has been in Venezuela for less than 24 years.

After the referendum, Maduro declared the resource-rich Essequibo region the 24th state of Venezuela and has already begun issuing its oil production licenses