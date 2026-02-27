Scheme to embezzle over UAH 50 million was organized during the restoration of Trypilska TPP, six people received suspicion notices - Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers exposed the embezzlement of over UAH 50 million during the restoration of the Trypilska TPP, six people have been notified of suspicion, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Friday, UNN reports.

A scheme to seize over UAH 50 million during the repair of the Trypilska TPP has been exposed. While the country is restoring its energy system after Russian shelling, a group of entrepreneurs decided to profit from it - Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, "officials of a number of private enterprises who organized a scheme to seize state enterprise funds during the repair of the Trypilska TPP have been exposed."

"The essence of the scheme is simple: their own firms – their own people – the "desired" tender result. The suspects involved relatives and close associates, creating a network of controlled companies. They submitted coordinated proposals with deliberately inflated prices for public procurement," Kravchenko pointed out.

According to him, "competition existed only on paper."

"As a result, contracts were concluded at deliberately inflated prices. Prices for some goods and services were 'inflated' several times over," the Prosecutor General noted.

"Further – even simpler. The difference between the real price and the one in the documents was received in cash. To 'launder' the funds, the participants entered into fictitious agreements with shadow sector enterprises that engaged in cashing out," Kravchenko reported.

According to him, "the pre-trial investigation documented the systematic delivery of cash by so-called 'couriers' to the offices of the scheme participants."

"It has been preliminarily established that at least UAH 50 million was cashed out through the scheme," the Prosecutor General indicated.

Six people, according to their "roles" in the criminal scheme, have been notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property on an especially large scale and legalization of criminally obtained proceeds - Kravchenko reported.

Two of the defendants, according to him, are currently under house arrest, and motions have been filed with the court for the pre-trial detention of three others with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 51 million each. The whereabouts of one more person are being established.

"The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the full circle of involved persons. We continue to work," Kravchenko indicated.

Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million