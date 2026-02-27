Scheme to embezzle over UAH 50 million was organized during the restoration of Trypilska TPP, six people received suspicion notices - Prosecutor General

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 26, 10:38 PM • 15826 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 29303 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 28003 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 29090 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 26332 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 41274 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 21378 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 102327 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
February 26, 08:55 AM • 46541 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast
February 25, 07:42 PM • 53787 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.2m/s
75%
762mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Great Britain has focused the development of the Nightfall ballistic missile on Ukraine's needs and does not yet plan its own purchasesFebruary 26, 10:55 PM • 10133 views
Hillary Clinton denied any ties to Epstein during closed-door testimony in the US CongressFebruary 26, 11:32 PM • 8524 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 9688 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhoto04:46 AM • 12324 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with Afghanistan05:00 AM • 7640 views
Publications
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 41274 views
New rules for payments to families of missing and deceased military personnel - what the law changesFebruary 26, 01:46 PM • 34076 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 102327 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 78360 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 82387 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Ruslan Kravchenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Geneva
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk04:23 AM • 9928 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 13416 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 44529 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 54393 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 56823 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
Film
Lockheed P-3 Orion

Scheme to embezzle over UAH 50 million was organized during the restoration of Trypilska TPP, six people received suspicion notices - Prosecutor General

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme to embezzle over UAH 50 million during the repair of Trypilska TPP. Six individuals have been notified of suspicion of property misappropriation and money laundering.

Scheme to embezzle over UAH 50 million was organized during the restoration of Trypilska TPP, six people received suspicion notices - Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers exposed the embezzlement of over UAH 50 million during the restoration of the Trypilska TPP, six people have been notified of suspicion, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko announced on social media on Friday, UNN reports.

A scheme to seize over UAH 50 million during the repair of the Trypilska TPP has been exposed. While the country is restoring its energy system after Russian shelling, a group of entrepreneurs decided to profit from it

- Kravchenko wrote.

Details

According to the Prosecutor General, under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, "officials of a number of private enterprises who organized a scheme to seize state enterprise funds during the repair of the Trypilska TPP have been exposed."

"The essence of the scheme is simple: their own firms – their own people – the "desired" tender result. The suspects involved relatives and close associates, creating a network of controlled companies. They submitted coordinated proposals with deliberately inflated prices for public procurement," Kravchenko pointed out.

According to him, "competition existed only on paper."

"As a result, contracts were concluded at deliberately inflated prices. Prices for some goods and services were 'inflated' several times over," the Prosecutor General noted.

"Further – even simpler. The difference between the real price and the one in the documents was received in cash. To 'launder' the funds, the participants entered into fictitious agreements with shadow sector enterprises that engaged in cashing out," Kravchenko reported.

According to him, "the pre-trial investigation documented the systematic delivery of cash by so-called 'couriers' to the offices of the scheme participants."

"It has been preliminarily established that at least UAH 50 million was cashed out through the scheme," the Prosecutor General indicated.

Six people, according to their "roles" in the criminal scheme, have been notified of suspicion of misappropriation of property on an especially large scale and legalization of criminally obtained proceeds

- Kravchenko reported.

Two of the defendants, according to him, are currently under house arrest, and motions have been filed with the court for the pre-trial detention of three others with the right to post bail in the amount of UAH 51 million each. The whereabouts of one more person are being established.

"The investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the full circle of involved persons. We continue to work," Kravchenko indicated.

Halushchenko was remanded in custody with an alternative bail of UAH 200 million17.02.26, 19:37 • 3715 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Ukraine