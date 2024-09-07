A Russian ship with Kalibr missiles is on combat duty in the Black Sea

As of 06:00 on September 7, 2024, there is one Russian ship in the Black Sea armed with Kalibr cruise missiles with a possible volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Navy, according to UNN.

Details

No enemy ships were recorded in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

Over the past day, Russian ships have passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of Russia:

to the Black Sea - 2 vessels that continued to move towards the Bosphorus Strait;

3 vessels arrived in the Azov Sea, one of which came from the Bosphorus.

The Russian Federation continues to violate the 1974 International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) by disabling automatic identification systems (AIS) on its vessels, which poses a danger to navigation and international maritime security.

