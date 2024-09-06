One enemy ship with Kalibr missiles is in the Black Sea
The Ukrainian Navy reports the presence of one enemy ship with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea. Two enemy ships are in the Mediterranean, one of which also carries Kalibr missiles.
There is one enemy ship with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on September 06, 2024 on Facebook, UNN reports .
Details
“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.
There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, the Navy adds.
It is also reported that over the past day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 1 of which was moving from the Bosphorus.
