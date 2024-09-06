One enemy ship with Kalibr missiles is in the Black Sea

There is one enemy ship with Kalibr missiles in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 4 missiles. This was reported by the Ukrainian Navy in an operational update as of 6:00 a.m. on September 06, 2024 on Facebook, UNN reports .

Details

“There is one enemy ship in the Black Sea, which is a carrier of Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 4 missiles; there are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,” the post says.

There are 2 enemy ships in the Mediterranean Sea, 1 of which is a Kalibr cruise missile carrier with a total volley of up to 8 missiles, the Navy adds.

It is also reported that over the past day, the following vessels passed through the Kerch Strait in the interests of the Russian Federation: 2 vessels to the Black Sea, 2 of which continued to move towards the Bosphorus; 3 vessels to the Sea of Azov, 1 of which was moving from the Bosphorus.

An enemy missile carrier is spotted in the Black Sea