A Russian drone struck a private residential area in Zaporizhzhia: people may be trapped under the rubble

Russian forces struck the private sector of Zaporizhzhia with a drone overnight on Saturday, September 12. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, people may be trapped under the rubble.

A Russian drone struck the private sector. Fires broke out, and there is destruction - Fedorov stated.

Later, the Air Force warned of a strike UAV threat south of Zaporizhzhia.

We remind you

On the night of Monday, September 7, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones.

As a result of Russia’s attack on the Dnipro–Zaporizhzhia train, a train conductor was killed