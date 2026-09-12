A Russian drone struck a private residential area in Zaporizhzhia: people may be trapped under the rubble
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of September 12, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle struck a private residential area in Zaporizhzhia. Fires broke out, there is destruction, and people may be trapped under the rubble.
Russian forces struck the private sector of Zaporizhzhia with a drone overnight on Saturday, September 12. This was reported by Ivan Fedorov, co-chairman of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Defense Council, according to UNN.
Details
According to him, people may be trapped under the rubble.
A Russian drone struck the private sector. Fires broke out, and there is destruction
Later, the Air Force warned of a strike UAV threat south of Zaporizhzhia.
We remind you
On the night of Monday, September 7, the enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones.
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