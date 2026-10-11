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A ring depicting one of the Seven Wonders of the World was found on the seabed in Egypt

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Egyptian underwater archaeologists discovered a bronze ring depicting the Lighthouse of Alexandria. The artifact was likely used as a seal.

A ring depicting one of the Seven Wonders of the World was found on the seabed in Egypt

Underwater archaeologists have discovered a bronze ring depicting the legendary Lighthouse of Alexandria—one of the Seven Wonders of the ancient world. The find was recovered from the bottom of Alexandria’s submerged ancient harbor in Egypt. La Brújula Verde reports, writes UNN.

Details

The artifact was found by a joint expedition of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities and the European Institute of Underwater Archaeology on the submerged island of Antirhodos, which was once part of the city’s eastern harbor.

Scientists suggest that the ring was used as a seal. It could have been used to leave an imprint of the lighthouse in wax or soft clay, seal letters or amphorae, or authenticate documents.

What is known about the legendary lighthouse

Egyptian archaeologist Hisham El-Leithy noted that the engraving on the ring resembles depictions of the Lighthouse of Alexandria on coins from the 2nd century AD.

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The lighthouse itself was built approximately between 297 and 284 BC. According to researchers’ estimates, it stood about 120 meters tall, making it one of the tallest structures in the ancient world.

The lighthouse survived for many centuries, but powerful earthquakes in 1303 and 1323 led to its destruction. Some of the stone blocks still lie underwater in Alexandria’s harbor, where archaeologists continue their research.

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Stepan Haftko

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