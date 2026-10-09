In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory

$44.860.0850.160.48
ukenru
02:38 AM • 5392 views
Lithuania handed over critical equipment to Ukraine for restoring its energy infrastructure
01:17 AM • 11235 views
The Russians have recalled World War I technologies to protect oil refineries from Ukrainian drones – how effective is this
12:58 AM • 11618 views
The Ukrainian "Bebradron," with a range of up to 45 km, has received approval from the Ministry of Defense — what is known about the new strike UAV
12:16 AM • 9996 views
Exemplary punishment or justice – Russia will put its soldiers on trial for the execution of 7 civilians in Pokrovsk
11:58 PM • 10039 views
The world is preparing for a record-breaking El Niño – scientists have warned of extreme heat, floods and economic losses
11:38 PM • 8810 views
The European Parliament recognized Russia’s new State Duma as illegitimate and called on the EU to cease contacts with its deputies
10:56 PM • 9192 views
An oil slick formed off the coast of russia after the attack on the tanker — the Russians claimed there were no consequences
10:17 PM • 9938 views
Russia has confirmed that it is not currently planning talks with the United States and Ukraine on ending the war
09:36 PM • 9912 views
"They struck our data centers, so we responded" – Zelenskyy explained why Ukraine attacked Yandex in Russia
October 8, 08:58 PM • 10249 views
Sandu responded on whether Moldova is ready for a new wave of refugees from Ukraine amid another winter during the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3.9m/s
76%
747mm
Popular news
Profanity and physical force during a lesson: a scandal has erupted in Odesa region over a teacher’s conductOctober 8, 05:17 PM • 5502 views
The White House considers anyone who uses the term "artificial intelligence" an enemy - TrumpPhotoOctober 8, 06:25 PM • 12267 views
Catherine Zeta-Jones admitted that she had not read Michael Douglas's scandalous memoirs and explained whyOctober 8, 09:05 PM • 5510 views
Prince Harry revealed an unusual family rule that he and Meghan Markle follow for a happy marriage10:06 PM • 5050 views
Jennifer Lawrence called Kourtney Kardashian unbearable – the reality show star unexpectedly responded to the criticism11:06 PM • 3816 views
Publications
A traffic accident can be handled without the police or paperwork — how to use the European Accident Statement in Diia and whether your “driver’s license” will be taken awayOctober 8, 01:55 PM • 32876 views
She reimagined antiquity and changed the modern world: what is known about the 2026 Nobel Prize laureate in LiteraturePhotoOctober 8, 12:39 PM • 29369 views
Aviation industry representatives are preparing a draft tax consultation on aircraft leasing for the Ministry of Finance — UATA
Exclusive
October 8, 07:36 AM • 48158 views
Short trip optionsPhotoOctober 7, 05:59 PM • 73308 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 69110 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Volker Türk
Marco Rubio
Prince Harry
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Prince Harry revealed how he became mentally and emotionally unwell after moving from the United Kingdom03:04 AM • 480 views
Halle Berry’s daughter defended her mother following allegations of violence against her son02:05 AM • 1824 views
The "Game of Thrones" star revealed how the new Harry Potter series will surprise viewers01:06 AM • 2710 views
Disney is preparing an IMAX competitor and is in talks with Hollywood’s biggest film studios12:37 AM • 3050 views
Kourtney Kardashian responded to rumors that Travis Barker is isolating her from her family12:05 AM • 3422 views
Actual
Series
The New York Times
Film
Heating
Technology

In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Archaeologists discovered a temple to Mars near the Kapersburg fort, built about 1,800 years ago. The finds include statues of Mars and Victoria.

In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory

In the German federal state of Hesse, archaeologists have discovered the remains of an ancient Roman temple dedicated to Mars, the god of war. The structure is about 1,800 years old, and the finds include fragments of statues of ancient deities. Live Science reports, writes UNN.

Details

The temple was found in the Taunus Mountains near the former Roman military fort of Kapersburg. The fortification was built at the beginning of the 2nd century AD and was used until approximately 275.

The sanctuary was part of a well-preserved settlement inhabited by merchants and the families of Roman servicemen.

Archaeologists found evidence of the worship of Mars

According to Kai Mückenberger, a representative of the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments in Hesse, an ancient inscription helped determine the temple’s purpose.

Inside the temple, we found several fragments of a dedicatory inscription

the archaeologist said, уточнивши, що текст підтвердив присвяту споруди Марсу.

The researchers also discovered the remains of a statue of the god of war himself and a sculpture of a winged figure holding a palm branch and wearing a laurel wreath.

According to the archaeologists, the latter depicts the Roman goddess Victoria, who personified victory in battle.

The discovery will help researchers better understand the religious life of Roman military settlements in what is now Germany.

A 600-year-old hand cannon that could fire arrows and bullets has been found in South Korea04.10.26, 05:16 • 8372 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Hesse
Germany