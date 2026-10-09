In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory

In the German federal state of Hesse, archaeologists have discovered the remains of an ancient Roman temple dedicated to Mars, the god of war. The structure is about 1,800 years old, and the finds include fragments of statues of ancient deities. Live Science reports, writes UNN.

Details

The temple was found in the Taunus Mountains near the former Roman military fort of Kapersburg. The fortification was built at the beginning of the 2nd century AD and was used until approximately 275.

The sanctuary was part of a well-preserved settlement inhabited by merchants and the families of Roman servicemen.

Archaeologists found evidence of the worship of Mars

According to Kai Mückenberger, a representative of the State Office for the Preservation of Monuments in Hesse, an ancient inscription helped determine the temple’s purpose.

Inside the temple, we found several fragments of a dedicatory inscription the archaeologist said, уточнивши, що текст підтвердив присвяту споруди Марсу.

The researchers also discovered the remains of a statue of the god of war himself and a sculpture of a winged figure holding a palm branch and wearing a laurel wreath.

According to the archaeologists, the latter depicts the Roman goddess Victoria, who personified victory in battle.

The discovery will help researchers better understand the religious life of Roman military settlements in what is now Germany.

A 600-year-old hand cannon that could fire arrows and bullets has been found in South Korea