In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years

At the ancient Gถunn burial ground in eastern Norway, archaeologists discovered traces of previously unknown stone circles that may have been used during burial rituals around 2,000 years ago. Science Norway reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was made using ground-penetrating radar, which allowed researchers to examine underground structures without carrying out excavations.

In the western section of the burial ground, scientists recorded ring-shaped ditches and the remains of large burial mounds. Previously, similar stone structures had been found only in the southern section.

What the stone circles were created for

Archaeologists suggest that the ring-shaped ditches may have served as markers for the construction of burial monuments.

Another theory is that they were formed as a result of ritual processions around the burials.

The researchers also discovered several possible graves. Scientists are convinced that vertically positioned stones once stood in this area, but the exact purpose of the structures remains unknown.

In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory