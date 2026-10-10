In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years

$44.850.0150.140.02
ukenru
04:55 AM • 15157 views
The United States threatened to leave Ukraine without intelligence over strikes on Russian oil refineries – Axios
04:16 AM • 20018 views
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia; people were killed, and there may be wounded people under the rubble of buildingsPhotoVideo
03:32 AM • 18285 views
A large fire broke out at an oil-loading terminal in Rostov after a drone attackVideo
02:56 AM • 16344 views
Iran wants to join the CIS in a new format
02:18 AM • 15794 views
Ukraine will be able to service Patriot systems independently: the United States is preparing to purchase special equipment
01:18 AM • 15293 views
"No one wanted to hang up": the Kremlin praised Putin and Trump's "friendly conversation"
12:17 AM • 15737 views
Trump thanked Putin for the diesel deal and ignored Zelenskyy's criticismVideo
October 9, 11:38 PM • 14437 views
Over 80% of Ukrainians support peace talks, while 56% are open to territorial concessions — pollPhoto
October 9, 10:36 PM • 15600 views
Ukraine will continue strikes on Russian oil refineries despite the Trump-Putin agreement – FT
October 9, 09:46 PM • 16772 views
Witkoff stated that the US, Ukraine, NATO and the EU discussed ending the war by winter during talks in Miami
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+8°
2.1m/s
70%
749mm
Popular news
Putin's plane managed to land in Moscow on its second attempt amid an attack on the airportPhotoOctober 9, 08:00 PM • 16863 views
Rihanna admitted that she is hiding at least 170 unreleased songs – fans have been waiting for a new album for 10 yearsOctober 9, 09:06 PM • 18439 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 21297 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 18678 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 16928 views
Publications
How to clean a showerhead, remove buildup, and restore an even water streamOctober 9, 02:52 PM • 33416 views
Ukraine has simplified the mechanism for leasing state-owned premises for providers and data centers — what changes to expectOctober 9, 02:39 PM • 35014 views
Paris Motor Show Mondial de l'Auto: dates and main premieresPhotoOctober 9, 01:46 PM • 40649 views
Ministry of Finance can eliminate the ambiguity in the interpretation of aircraft leasing, due to which the BEB is prosecuting airlines — lawyer
Exclusive
October 9, 09:35 AM • 53307 views
World Post Day 2026: history of the holiday and interesting factsPhotoOctober 9, 06:13 AM • 84719 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Chuck Schumer
Masoud Pezeshkian
Jeff Bezos
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Washington, D.C.
Turkmenistan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years02:07 AM • 10240 views
Cara Delevingne revealed unexpected details about her relationship with a woman she has known for more than 20 yearsPhoto01:06 AM • 10569 views
Shia LaBeouf and Mia Goth are divorcing after 10 years of marriage amid a scandal involving the actor12:06 AM • 17084 views
Hollywood actor Keegan Allen was beaten and robbed in the middle of the street in Los AngelesOctober 9, 11:06 PM • 18821 views
Elon Musk’s exes revealed details of his personal life and his unusual attitude toward having childrenOctober 9, 10:05 PM • 21444 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Technology
The Washington Post
Financial Times
Truth Social

In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10243 views

At the Gunn burial site, ground-penetrating radar revealed ring ditches, burial mounds, and possible graves. The purpose of the stone structures remains unknown.

In Norway, archaeologists discovered mysterious stone circles dating back about 2,000 years

At the ancient Gถunn burial ground in eastern Norway, archaeologists discovered traces of previously unknown stone circles that may have been used during burial rituals around 2,000 years ago. Science Norway reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The discovery was made using ground-penetrating radar, which allowed researchers to examine underground structures without carrying out excavations.

In the western section of the burial ground, scientists recorded ring-shaped ditches and the remains of large burial mounds. Previously, similar stone structures had been found only in the southern section.

What the stone circles were created for

Archaeologists suggest that the ring-shaped ditches may have served as markers for the construction of burial monuments.

Another theory is that they were formed as a result of ritual processions around the burials.

The researchers also discovered several possible graves. Scientists are convinced that vertically positioned stones once stood in this area, but the exact purpose of the structures remains unknown.

In Germany, archaeologists found a 1,800-year-old temple to Mars, the god of war, and a statue of the goddess of victory09.10.26, 06:15 • 4622 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
Norway