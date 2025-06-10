A residential building is on fire in Kyiv after a massive drone attack: there are victims

$41.400.07
47.270.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 22584 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 65243 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 58832 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 56640 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 106448 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 45128 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 41485 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 127765 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 92070 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 46723 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
2.2m/s
69%
755mm
Popular news

Not only prisoners: the occupiers are throwing the "military commandant's office of the LPR" to the front due to a lack of manpower

June 9, 03:14 PM • 10470 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 36478 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 16295 views

Murder of a mother and daughter from Ukraine in Belgium: the son of the deceased said he committed the crime because of a domestic quarrel

06:43 PM • 12773 views

Explosions in Kyiv: missile and drone crash in the Desnyanskyi district

11:09 PM • 10646 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 106448 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 127765 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 146849 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 133561 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 241111 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Mark Rutte

Gavin Newsom

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Lithuania

United Kingdom

California

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 16332 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 36516 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 70811 views

"Call of Duty: Black Ops 7" presented at Xbox Games Showcase 2025

June 9, 08:01 AM • 88341 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 07:12 AM • 92070 views
Actual

Nord Stream

9K720 Iskander

The Guardian

ChatGPT

The New York Times

A residential building is on fire in Kyiv after a massive drone attack: there are victims

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. A residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district, there is a victim, debris fell in different districts of the city.

A residential building is on fire in Kyiv after a massive drone attack: there are victims

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 10, a residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. This was reported by the head of the capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a woman was injured and is being assisted.

Tkachenko also said that drone debris was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district on the territory of a non-residential building.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported smoke in a non-residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

In Obolonskyi district, there is a fire in a non-residential building. ... In Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, debris fell on open ground. Medics provided assistance to one victim in the Darnytskyi district on the spot.

- wrote Klitschko.

He added that in the Darnytskyi district, preliminarily, debris fell on a private house.

At 3:32 a.m., Kyiv Mayor reported that a balcony in a residential building was on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire also broke out in a residential area in the Obolonskyi district.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Debris fell in the Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts, with injuries, damage, and fires.

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters08.06.25, 08:17 • 19342 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

WarKyiv
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9