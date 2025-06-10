A residential building is on fire in Kyiv after a massive drone attack: there are victims

As a result of a massive enemy attack on Kyiv on the night of Tuesday, June 10, a residential building is on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital. This was reported by the head of the capital's military administration, Timur Tkachenko, UNN informs.

Details

According to him, a woman was injured and is being assisted.

Tkachenko also said that drone debris was recorded in the Holosiivskyi district on the territory of a non-residential building.

In turn, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported smoke in a non-residential building in the Dniprovskyi district of the capital.

In Obolonskyi district, there is a fire in a non-residential building. ... In Podilskyi and Darnytskyi districts, debris fell on open ground. Medics provided assistance to one victim in the Darnytskyi district on the spot. - wrote Klitschko.

He added that in the Darnytskyi district, preliminarily, debris fell on a private house.

At 3:32 a.m., Kyiv Mayor reported that a balcony in a residential building was on fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. A fire also broke out in a residential area in the Obolonskyi district.

Let us remind you

On the night of June 10, Kyiv was subjected to a massive drone attack. Debris fell in the Desnyanskyi, Shevchenkivskyi, Podilskyi, Darnytskyi, and Obolonskyi districts, with injuries, damage, and fires.

