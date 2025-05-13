A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that new bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are already "planned"

$41.540.01
46.160.59
ukenru
"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?
04:08 PM • 17022 views

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

12:11 PM • 27563 views

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 52511 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

May 13, 10:48 AM • 52844 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115181 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 62289 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132004 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130326 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 88702 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 65430 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+12°
2.3m/s
61%
747mm
Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 77090 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 73071 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 68704 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 60586 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

May 13, 10:29 AM • 77155 views
Publications

"Gray" import undermines trust: Why does even the official purchase of equipment raise suspicions among Ukrainian consumers?

04:08 PM • 17022 views

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 22159 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 115182 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 132005 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 130326 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Keir Starmer

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Andriy Yermak

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Turkey

Germany

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Bloggers Mandzyuk and Alkhim are going to go together to the military in the Kursk direction: what is known

04:52 PM • 2442 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

May 13, 10:05 AM • 61511 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 69600 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 73968 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 77962 views
Actual

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Fox News

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The Guardian

Boeing 747

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that new bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are already "planned"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1688 views

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said that new negotiations between the US and Russia are planned. However, specific dates for the meeting are not yet known.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that new bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are already "planned"

The dates of the expected negotiations have not been announced yet, but the upcoming meeting within the framework of the US-Russia negotiations is already being discussed.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

New bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are to take place, they are planned. However, the dates of their holding are still unknown. 

scheduled, but there are no specific dates

- said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov.

The new round of Russian-American consultations depends on how the parties will assess the previous agreements and their implementation.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a ceasefire will allow discussing all other elements of the end of the war. 

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU is ready for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offensively spoke about the leadership of countries that support sanctions against Moscow, calling them "idiots".

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg expressed hope for Putin's participation in peace talks in Istanbul

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
Friedrich Merz
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Brent
$66.55
Bitcoin
$103,689.30
S&P 500
$5,893.12
Tesla
$322.51
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,257.86
Ethereum
$2,566.64