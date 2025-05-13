A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that new bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are already "planned"

The dates of the expected negotiations have not been announced yet, but the upcoming meeting within the framework of the US-Russia negotiations is already being discussed.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

New bilateral negotiations between the US and Russia are to take place, they are planned. However, the dates of their holding are still unknown.

scheduled, but there are no specific dates - said Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Ryabkov.

The new round of Russian-American consultations depends on how the parties will assess the previous agreements and their implementation.

Let us remind you

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that only a ceasefire will allow discussing all other elements of the end of the war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the EU is ready for tougher sanctions against Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin offensively spoke about the leadership of countries that support sanctions against Moscow, calling them "idiots".

US Special Representative Keith Kellogg expressed hope for Putin's participation in peace talks in Istanbul.