A powerful explosion occurred in a residential building in the Krasnodar Krai of Russia, there are injured
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred in a five-story building in the city of Belorechensk in Krasnodar Krai, as a result of which 5 people were injured. The inter-floor ceilings on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed, at least 6 apartments were damaged.
In a five-story residential building in the city of Belorechensk, Krasnodar Krai (Russian Federation), a powerful explosion occurred on the night of Wednesday, March 5. This was reported by UNN citing Russian media.
Details
It is noted that as a result of the explosion, five people were injured.
The exact causes of the incident are still unknown, but preliminary data suggests that domestic gas exploded
It is noted that as a result of the explosion, the inter-floor ceilings on the 4th and 5th floors were destroyed.
"At least six apartments were damaged. Debris from the building was scattered throughout the area. Emergency services are working at the scene," sources report.
