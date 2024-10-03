A powerful explosion in Beirut: Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon
A massive explosion has been heard in Beirut, caused by an Israeli air strike. The IDF confirmed a precise strike on the Lebanese capital and reported alarm sirens in northern Israel.
A powerful explosion has occurred in Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.
Details
According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion was heard in Beirut on Thursday morning.
According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by an Israeli army strike. IDF officials said they had carried out a precision air strike on Beirut.
The IDF also reported sirens that sounded in Hanit in northern Israel, which may indicate a potential threat from Lebanon.
