A powerful explosion in Beirut: Israel launches airstrike in Lebanon

A powerful explosion has occurred in Lebanon. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to eyewitnesses, a powerful explosion was heard in Beirut on Thursday morning.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by an Israeli army strike. IDF officials said they had carried out a precision air strike on Beirut.

The IDF also reported sirens that sounded in Hanit in northern Israel, which may indicate a potential threat from Lebanon.

A high-ranking Iranian general was killed along with the Hezbollah leader in an Israeli strike on Beirut