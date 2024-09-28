A high-ranking Iranian general was killed along with the Hezbollah leader in an Israeli strike on Beirut

Iranian General Abbas Nilforshan was killed during a strike on the Lebanese capital Beirut by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) yesterday, which resulted in the elimination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. This was written by The Times of Israel, reported by UNN.

Details

The newspaper writes that, according to Iranian media reports, Israeli strikes on Friday killed Abbas Nilforshan, deputy commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

He was in charge of the IRGC's Operations Command, which is directly involved in various military and security operations, including the suppression of protests in Iran and military operations abroad, particularly in Syria.

Recall

The Hezbollah terrorist group has officially confirmed the death of its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

As reported , IDF fighter jets conducted a precision strike on the central headquarters of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, which was located underground under a residential building in the Dahiyeh district of Beirut.

