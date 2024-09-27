Israel eliminates leader of Hezbollah's drone unit

Israel killed the leader of Hezbollah during an attack on the Lebanese capital. This was reported by AFP, UNN reports.

Details

On Thursday, Israeli forces attacked a base of the extremist organization Hezbollah in Beirut, killing the leader of the organization's drone unit, Mohammed Sruri, born in 1973.

In its official statement, Hezbollah confirmed Sruri's death, emphasizing that he played an important role in the organization's military operations.

Israel strikes Lebanon: more than 90 people killed