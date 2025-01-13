A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 points occurred on a Japanese island

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 points occurred on Monday, January 13 on the island of Kyushu in Japan. It was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday in the Kyushu region of Japan.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 37 km (23 miles), the EMSC reported.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

On the morning of January 7, a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.