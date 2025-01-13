ukenru
A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 points occurred on a Japanese island

A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 points occurred on a Japanese island

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21864 views

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 occurred on the Japanese island of Kyushu at a depth of 37 km. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.6 points occurred on Monday, January 13  on the island of Kyushu in Japan. It was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center (EMSC), a 6.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded on Monday in the Kyushu region of Japan.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 37 km (23 miles), the EMSC reported.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far. 

Recall 

On the morning of January 7, a powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Tibet, killing 126 people and injuring 188. Rescuers have evacuated more than 400 people, but the search is complicated by extremely low temperatures.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Contact us about advertising