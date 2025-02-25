A power substation and buildings were damaged, and 2 people were injured: Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region attacked by invaders

As a result of a series of strikes by Russian aircraft, two hits were recorded in the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region.

UNN reports with reference to the message of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

At 12:30 today, Russian aviation launched five strikes with UAVs on the Zolochiv community. According to the RMA, two hits were recorded in Zolochiv village.

The first KAB hit a garage, damaging two 4-storey and four 2-storey buildings and a power substation. One civilian car was destroyed and three damaged. The second aerial bomb hit a household. About 20 private houses, outbuildings, a car, and power lines were damaged.

Information about the victims: a 78-year-old woman sustained glass injuries and suffered an acute stress reaction. A woman of 48 years old was also injured, she sustained glass injuries and suffered an acute stress reaction.

Information about the consequences of other strikes:

The third CAB hit the open territory of Udy village. Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified. The fourth MRL hit the open territory of Myronivka village. No information on destruction and casualties was received.

The fifth bomb hit the outskirts of the village of Ridne. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or casualties. - informs Syniehubov.

Recall

A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv yesterday. Earlier, the Air Force warned about the appearance of enemy drones in the region.

Russians strike Kharkiv with a missile launcher, damaging a civilian enterprise