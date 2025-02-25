A power substation and buildings were damaged, and 2 people were injured: Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region attacked by invaders

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 5449 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8506 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101735 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81737 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110618 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116005 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143869 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167622 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122279 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91553 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76643 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30952 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58636 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100239 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 5566 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101747 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143879 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 135009 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167626 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4130 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130343 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132358 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161066 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140611 views
A power substation and buildings were damaged, and 2 people were injured: Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region attacked by invaders

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26960 views

Russian aviation launched 5 strikes with anti-aircraft missiles on the Zolochiv community in Kharkiv region. The attack damaged a power substation, 26 houses and cars, and injured two women.

As a result of a series of strikes by Russian aircraft, two hits were recorded in the village of Zolochiv in Kharkiv region.

UNN reports with reference to the message of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

At 12:30 today, Russian aviation launched five strikes with UAVs on the Zolochiv community. According to the RMA, two hits were recorded in Zolochiv village. 

The first KAB hit a garage, damaging two 4-storey and four 2-storey buildings and a power substation. One civilian car was destroyed and three damaged. The second aerial bomb hit a household. About 20 private houses, outbuildings, a car, and power lines were damaged.

Information about the victims: a 78-year-old woman sustained glass injuries and suffered an acute stress reaction.  A woman of 48 years old was also injured, she sustained glass injuries and suffered an acute stress reaction.   

Information about the consequences of other strikes:

The third CAB hit the open territory of Udy village. Information about the destruction and casualties is being clarified. The fourth MRL hit the open territory of Myronivka village. No information on destruction and casualties was received. 

The fifth bomb hit the outskirts of the village of Ridne. Preliminary reports indicate no damage or casualties.   

- informs Syniehubov.

Recall

A series of explosions were reported in Kharkiv yesterday. Earlier, the Air Force warned about the appearance of enemy drones in the region.

Russians strike Kharkiv with a missile launcher, damaging a civilian enterprise24.02.25, 06:42 • 31145 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar
kharkivKharkiv

