A plane with the Russian delegation flew from Istanbul to Russia - Russian media
Kyiv • UNN
A plane with the Russian delegation flew from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport to Russia. This is reported by Russian media.
A plane with a Russian delegation took off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport. This is reported by Russian media, mice UNN.
A plane, probably with a Russian delegation, took off from Istanbul's Ataturk Airport, according to Flightradar24 data.
Later, a source from the propaganda publication confirmed that the Russian delegation had flown from Istanbul to Russia.
Let us remind you
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul on May 16 - the first direct negotiations in more than three years - ended about two hours after the start.
Earlier, a Ukrainian diplomatic source reported in a comment to the media that Russia's demands at the talks in Istanbul are "unrealistic". At the negotiations, Russia, according to a Ukrainian diplomatic source, demanded the withdrawal of the Ukrainian army "from several regions inside Ukraine" in exchange for a ceasefire, Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported. The Russian delegation did not have the authority to make important decisions, they are not ready to make anything significant to end the war, CNN reported, citing a Ukrainian source.