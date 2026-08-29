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Nursing home for elderly people caught fire near Lutsk: 6 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 536 views

In Volyn, 47 people were evacuated from a nursing home due to a fire. Six people affected by smoke were hospitalized; the cause was a short circuit.

Nursing home for elderly people caught fire near Lutsk: 6 injured

A fire broke out overnight at a nursing home for elderly people near Lutsk in Volyn region; 6 people are known to have been injured, the regional office of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Saturday, UNN writes.

Details

"In Lutsk district, a fire at a nursing home for elderly people was extinguished; 6 people suffered from smoke inhalation, and the facility's residents were evacuated," the State Emergency Service reported.

A report of a fire at the nursing home, located in the village of Dachne, Lutsk district, was received by rescuers today at 01:33; rescue teams from the cities of Lutsk and Kivertsi were dispatched to the scene.

It was established at the scene that the fire had started in the basement, and there was heavy smoke.

The facility's 40 residents and 7 staff members were evacuated.

"As a result of the fire, 6 people suffered from smoke inhalation (four elderly residents and two staff members); their condition is stable, and they were hospitalized by ambulance crews," the State Emergency Service said.

The fire was extinguished at 02:05.

"The cause of the fire was a short circuit in the electrical network," firefighters reported.

Fire at a warehouse at the Iskra plant in Lviv has already claimed the lives of three people22.08.26, 19:50 • 8316 views

Julia Shramko

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