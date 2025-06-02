A number of regions of the Russian Federation, including the city of Engels, have restricted mobile internet access "due to the threat of drones"

$41.530.00
Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news
06:58 AM • 17775 views

Today is the second round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul: latest news

Exclusive
06:01 AM • 50335 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 90414 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 152393 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 175319 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

Exclusive
June 1, 11:01 AM • 107581 views

The Ground Forces confirmed: the enemy struck a training unit in the Dnipropetrovsk region

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226439 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174092 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 01:12 PM • 122762 views

The OP explained why Russia is not showing its ceasefire memorandum

May 31, 12:42 PM • 108287 views

Summer will come to Ukraine with rain and heat up to 30°

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Elon Musk spoke about Ukraine's attack on Russian air bases

June 1, 10:37 PM • 18322 views

Rubio and Lavrov's conversation took place at the request of the Russian Federation - US State Department

June 1, 11:38 PM • 60199 views

Kharkiv was attacked by Russian drones, a fire broke out

June 2, 01:39 AM • 61089 views

Combined strikes on Kharkiv: six wounded, including two children

02:37 AM • 43901 views

Special Operation "Web": The first satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack have been published

05:57 AM • 92957 views
Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 226439 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 279634 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 293772 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

May 30, 12:00 PM • 299714 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

May 30, 10:40 AM • 397178 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Rustem Umerov

John Healey

Oleh Syniehubov

Actual places

Ukraine

Istanbul

Turkey

Kyiv

China

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

07:53 AM • 5078 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 94370 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 174092 views

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

May 30, 12:39 PM • 118743 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 150227 views
Kalibr (missile family)

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Brent Crude

Fox News

A number of regions of the Russian Federation, including the city of Engels, have restricted mobile internet access "due to the threat of drones"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 764 views

The Russian authorities have restricted mobile internet access in the Saratov region, particularly in the cities of Saratov and Engels. This is attributed to security measures due to possible provocations involving drones.

A number of regions of the Russian Federation, including the city of Engels, have restricted mobile internet access "due to the threat of drones"

Previously, similar restrictions, in addition to the Saratov region, were also introduced in the Yaroslavl region of Russia. The Russian authorities explain this as measures "in connection with possible provocations using drones."

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Mobile Internet access was restricted in the Saratov region. According to the media, residents of Saratov and Engels complain about interruptions in mobile Internet. for security. The head of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, Roman Busargin, said the following on his Telegram channel:

Dear residents! I ask you to understand the temporary restrictions on the presence of the Internet. This is necessary for security

- he wrote.

Earlier, restrictions were established in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.

Let us remind you

Satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack by Ukrainian drones on June 1 were published. Damage to at least four combat aircraft has been recorded.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, carriers of "Caliber" cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

On the night of June 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense forces neutralized 52 enemy targets in the east, south and north of the country, and hits were recorded in 12 locations.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Kalibr (missile family)
Black Sea
Ukraine
Brent Oil
