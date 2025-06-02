A number of regions of the Russian Federation, including the city of Engels, have restricted mobile internet access "due to the threat of drones"

Previously, similar restrictions, in addition to the Saratov region, were also introduced in the Yaroslavl region of Russia. The Russian authorities explain this as measures "in connection with possible provocations using drones."

UNN reports with reference to Russian media.

Details

Mobile Internet access was restricted in the Saratov region. According to the media, residents of Saratov and Engels complain about interruptions in mobile Internet. for security. The head of the Saratov region of the Russian Federation, Roman Busargin, said the following on his Telegram channel:

Dear residents! I ask you to understand the temporary restrictions on the presence of the Internet. This is necessary for security - he wrote.

Earlier, restrictions were established in the Yaroslavl region of Russia.

Let us remind you

Satellite images of the "Belaya" airbase after the attack by Ukrainian drones on June 1 were published. Damage to at least four combat aircraft has been recorded.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships, carriers of "Caliber" cruise missiles, with a total salvo of up to 12 missiles.

On the night of June 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with missiles and drones. Air defense forces neutralized 52 enemy targets in the east, south and north of the country, and hits were recorded in 12 locations.