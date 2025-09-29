A new phase of NATO's psychological support project for military personnel has begun in the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have launched another stage of an international program aimed at restoring combat capability and strengthening the psychological resilience of military personnel. The initiative is being implemented within the framework of NATO's human-centered approach program and the strategy of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Syrskyi, to involve partners in comprehensive assistance to the army. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The new stage will last from August 2025 to December 2026 and will include 280 training sessions for more than 8,400 servicemen of the Defense Forces who perform tasks in combat zones.

The program provides both theoretical training and practical classes on providing first psychological aid and self-help in combat conditions in accordance with international standards.

In addition, participants will have access to individual consultations with psychologists, and commanders will have access to operational supervision, which will allow for a quicker response to urgent personnel problems.

Coordination in the troops is carried out by the Main Directorate of Psychological Support for Personnel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the executive partner is the NGO "League of Officers", which has been working in the field of psychological support for military personnel since 2014.

Dobropillia Counteroffensive: Syrskyi reports some enemy units encircled, 175 sq km of territory liberated