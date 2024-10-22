New industrial park will be created in Chernivtsi: what is known
Kyiv • UNN
The Cabinet of Ministers has included Chernivtsi Park in the Register of Industrial Parks. This will create about 750 new jobs in the processing industry, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said.
The Cabinet of Ministers has included the Chernivtsi Industrial Park in the Register of Industrial Parks, which will create about 750 new jobs in the processing industry. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, according to a UNN correspondent.
Details
"The .... solution is to create an industrial park in Chernivtsi, which will generate about 750 new jobs in the processing industry," Shmyhal said.
Government representative in the Verkhovna Rada Taras Melnychuk clarified on Telegram that the Cabinet of Ministers had included the Chernivtsi Industrial Park in the Register of Industrial Parks.
According to the Ministry of Economy, the park was initiated by the Chernivtsi City Council, which plans to use local budget funds, grant and bank financing, as well as state budget funds under the industrial parks development program to build the necessary infrastructure. The construction and arrangement of the facilities to be located on the territory of the park is planned mainly at the expense of the participants and other entities of the industrial park.
The park will occupy an area of 17,276 hectares and will create about 750 new jobs in various manufacturing industries such as mechanical engineering, furniture, electrical equipment, medical devices, concrete, plastics, and logistics.
Addendum
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine included the Mari Zhany Park and Dobrosyn Invest Park in the Register of Industrial Parks.
The Register of Industrial Parks has already included 96 industrial parks.