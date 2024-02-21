A new feature is coming to WhatsApp

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 87567 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108684 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151476 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155422 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251466 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174424 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165647 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148364 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226508 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113074 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37994 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35801 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70009 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37869 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63997 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251466 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226508 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238194 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224945 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 87567 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63997 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70009 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113151 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114033 views
A new feature is coming to WhatsApp

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25179 views

WhatsApp introduces a new feature that prevents users from taking screenshots of profile photos to protect users' private data.

WhatsApp will have a feature that protects messenger users from sharing photos from their profile. Developers are preparing to ban screenshots of avatars, WABetaInfo portal writes, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that five years ago, a feature that allows users to save profile photos of other users was removed from the messenger. The rejection of this feature was justified by the protection of confidential user data without the users' knowledge. Now, a feature that blocks screenshots of profile photos has been discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, number 2.24.4.25.

When you try to take a screenshot of your profile photo, a message appears saying that it is not possible. This restriction is often encountered in banking applications or in the Telegram messenger, if the sender of the picture has checked the corresponding option.

the statement reads

However, attackers can display the photo using another smartphone by taking a picture of the screen of the device on which WhatsApp is open.

For now, the feature is only available to some testers of the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. It is not known when the innovation will be available in stable versions of the messenger and on other platforms.

In France, ministers were banned from using WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal30.11.23, 07:00 • 40572 views

Lilia Podolyak

Technologies
