A new feature is coming to WhatsApp

WhatsApp will have a feature that protects messenger users from sharing photos from their profile. Developers are preparing to ban screenshots of avatars, WABetaInfo portal writes, UNN reports .

Details

It is noted that five years ago, a feature that allows users to save profile photos of other users was removed from the messenger. The rejection of this feature was justified by the protection of confidential user data without the users' knowledge. Now, a feature that blocks screenshots of profile photos has been discovered in the beta version of WhatsApp for Android, number 2.24.4.25.

When you try to take a screenshot of your profile photo, a message appears saying that it is not possible. This restriction is often encountered in banking applications or in the Telegram messenger, if the sender of the picture has checked the corresponding option. the statement reads

However, attackers can display the photo using another smartphone by taking a picture of the screen of the device on which WhatsApp is open.

For now, the feature is only available to some testers of the beta version of WhatsApp on Android. It is not known when the innovation will be available in stable versions of the messenger and on other platforms.

