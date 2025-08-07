$41.610.07
A murdered woman and a severely injured man were found in a house in Zakarpattia: the police reported the first details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3058 views

In the village of Vodytsia, Zakarpattia, a 39-year-old man has been detained on suspicion of the intentional murder of his 45-year-old cohabitant. The woman's body, with signs of stab wounds and strangulation, was found in the house, and the suspect was found injured.

A murdered woman and a severely injured man were found in a house in Zakarpattia: the police reported the first details

In the village of Vodytsia, Zakarpattia, a 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of intentional murder of his cohabitant. The woman's body, with stab wounds and signs of strangulation, was found in the house, and the suspect himself was injured. According to the police, a domestic conflict occurred between the couple. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police of Zakarpattia Oblast, as conveyed by UNN.

On August 7, around 2 PM, a resident of Vodytsia village, Rakhiv district, called the police. The woman stated that her neighbor had just left his home with bloodstains. According to her, he likely inflicted stab wounds on his cohabitant. A rapid response investigative and operational group from the Rakhiv District Police Department immediately went to the scene. Inside the house, in the middle of the room, law enforcement officers found the body of a 45-year-old local resident with a stab wound to the neck and signs of strangulation. Next to her was the injured cohabitant of the deceased — the 39-year-old owner of the dwelling.

- the report states.

It is noted that during the initial investigative actions, it was preliminarily established that a domestic conflict arose between the cohabitants, during which the man inflicted bodily injuries incompatible with life on the woman. It was also found that after the incident, the man likely inflicted bodily injuries on himself.

The suspect was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine. He was taken to the hospital, where he is under round-the-clock police guard. Investigators of the Rakhiv District Police Department qualified the incident under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, i.e., intentional murder. Expert examinations have been ordered in the case to clarify all circumstances of the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

- law enforcement officers added.

Let's add

As reported by journalist Vitaliy Hlahola, the man is likely a serviceman who is AWOL. He sustained severe mutilation — his penis was allegedly cut off.

However, this information currently lacks official confirmation.

Recall

A border guard was found shot dead in Zakarpattia Oblast. The body of the serviceman was discovered in a border unit.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Zakarpattia Oblast