A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv

A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been unveiled in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the DShV command on Facebook.

On Saturday, November 8, a memorial sign dedicated to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was unveiled on the Alley of Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv, near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.

The solemn event was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, and the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleh Apostol.

In any operation of any complexity, against any enemy, paratroopers are always first. In those sectors of the front, in defense or offense - where the air assault forces performed combat missions, I was always confident that the tasks would be completed despite the risks and complexity. DShV are warriors with extraordinary qualities. Brave, courageous, principled, fearless, before whom any enemy runs and will always run. Thank you to each and every one of you - said Andriy Hnatov in his solemn speech.

The memorial sign honors the units of the Air Assault Forces, symbolizing society's gratitude to the paratroopers for their courage and resilience.

The new sign was consecrated by a representative of the chaplaincy service. The participants honored all those killed in the war with a moment of silence.

