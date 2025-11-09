A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv

ukenru
November 8, 05:24 PM • 20211 views
Nord Stream case: Lubinets appeals to Italian Ministry of Justice over human rights violations and hunger strike of Ukrainian KuznetsovPhoto
November 8, 04:00 PM • 37064 views
Tomorrow, power outages are planned in most regions of Ukraine: how many queues will be without electricity
November 8, 02:50 PM • 37704 views
"We have stopped. Currently - zero generation": all Centrenergo TPPs ceased operations after Russia's night attack
November 8, 02:33 PM • 43291 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
November 8, 08:59 AM • 63428 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 105316 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 102955 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 141847 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 102429 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 82049 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia proposes drug certificates amid rising prices and drug shortages - intelligenceNovember 8, 08:15 PM • 10545 views
Legendary Top Gear presenter Quentin Willson dies in BritainNovember 8, 08:30 PM • 14953 views
In Melitopol, schoolchildren are taught to assemble drones for the Russian armyNovember 8, 09:21 PM • 4128 views
Ukraine prepares to deploy Unity Network jointly with the EU: where the first centers will openNovember 8, 11:08 PM • 9250 views
Ukrzaliznytsia cancels a number of scheduled trains for November 912:37 AM • 15590 views
Publications
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 105317 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 141848 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 102429 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 82049 views
Potatoes in a new way: 5 unusual dishes that will surprise you with their tasteNovember 7, 01:34 PM • 56416 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Hnatov
Rafael Grossi
Pope Leo XIV
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Poltava Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 17085 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 38237 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 7, 05:00 PM • 102956 views
"Vibecoding" became the word of 2025 according to Collins: what it meansNovember 7, 11:01 AM • 43518 views
Prince Harry apologizes to Canada for Dodgers cap at 2025 World Series gameNovember 7, 09:56 AM • 51824 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Guardian
Film
Gold

A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1168 views

A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been unveiled on the Alley of Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv. The event was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Hnatov and the Commander of the Air Assault Forces Oleh Apostol.

A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces was unveiled in Kyiv

A memorial sign to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been unveiled in Kyiv. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the DShV command on Facebook.

Details

On Saturday, November 8, a memorial sign dedicated to the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine was unveiled on the Alley of Defenders of Ukraine in Kyiv, near the Arch of Freedom of the Ukrainian People.

The solemn event was attended by the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, and the Commander of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleh Apostol.

In any operation of any complexity, against any enemy, paratroopers are always first. In those sectors of the front, in defense or offense - where the air assault forces performed combat missions, I was always confident that the tasks would be completed despite the risks and complexity. DShV are warriors with extraordinary qualities. Brave, courageous, principled, fearless, before whom any enemy runs and will always run. Thank you to each and every one of you

- said Andriy Hnatov in his solemn speech.

The memorial sign honors the units of the Air Assault Forces, symbolizing society's gratitude to the paratroopers for their courage and resilience.

The new sign was consecrated by a representative of the chaplaincy service. The participants honored all those killed in the war with a moment of silence.

Recall

Temporary wooden monuments in the shape of a Cossack cross are being installed at the National Military Memorial Cemetery, which will be replaced by permanent ones in a year. Minister for Veterans Affairs Yulia Kalmykova said that the discussion about the appearance of permanent grave structures is ongoing.

In Kyiv, the mural "Metal Bird" was unveiled in honor of Czech assistance to Ukrainian intelligence14.10.25, 18:20 • 4980 views

Vita Zelenetska

SocietyWar in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Andriy Hnatov
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv