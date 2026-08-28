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A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15733 views

Following a drone attack on the thermal power plant in Shchastia, occupied areas of four regions were left without electricity. The timeline for restoration is unknown.

A massive blackout occurred in the occupied regions of Ukraine after a strike on the power plant in Shchastia

Electricity supply disappeared in temporarily occupied settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions as a result of a nighttime drone attack in Luhansk region. UNN reports this, citing information from the Astra Telegram channel.

Details

In the city of Shchastia, Luhansk region, a fire broke out at the local thermal power plant after a drone strike. Immediately afterward, local residents began massively reporting large-scale power outages in the seized territories of four regions of Ukraine.

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: two women injured27.08.26, 23:36 • 3238 views

Reports of a UAV threat appeared on local resources in the evening of August 27, while the occupied areas, including all of Donetsk, were plunged into complete darkness at around 1 a.m. on August 28.

Lack of reaction from the occupation authorities

Denys Pushylin, the Russian-appointed head of the occupied part of Donetsk region, did not comment in any way on the nighttime events or their consequences for the infrastructure. At present, there are no official explanations from representatives of the occupation administrations regarding the scale of the accident.

Local sources note that the energy system of the seized regions suffered a significant disruption, but there is currently no precise information on when power will be restored.

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Stepan Haftko

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