A massive blackout has hit Sumy region – trolleybuses have stopped running in Sumy, and there are water supply disruptions

A large-scale emergency power outage occurred in part of Sumy region. This was reported by UNN, citing JSC Sumyoblenergo.

Details

Power supply disruptions were recorded in a number of settlements in the region, including Sumy. Energy workers are already working to restore electricity distribution. The company reported that the emergency outage affected part of the region.

Dear electricity consumers! A large-scale emergency power outage is affecting part of Sumy region. We are working to restore electricity distribution - Sumyoblenergo said in a statement.

According to available information, power supply disruptions were recorded in Sumy, the Bilopillia community, as well as in Okhtyrka, Krolevets, Konotop and Trostianets.

In the regional center, disruptions to the operation of the city’s infrastructure have already occurred due to the lack of electricity. In particular, the municipal enterprise "Electroavtotrans" reported a temporary suspension of trolleybus services. In addition, some facilities of the municipal enterprise "Miskvodokanal" were left without electricity. At the same time, no complete interruption of water supply in the city has been reported so far.

It should be noted that as of the afternoon of August 20, Sumyoblenergo had not specified the number of consumers without power, the full list of settlements affected by the accident, or the estimated timeframe for restoring electricity supplies. The exact cause of the large-scale emergency outage has also not been officially detailed.

It is only known that the accident occurred amid another massive combined Russian attack on Ukraine and damage to energy infrastructure in a number of regions. At the same time, there is currently no official confirmation that the current power outage in Sumy region was directly caused by a Russian strike.

Context

The energy infrastructure of Sumy region is regularly damaged as a result of Russian attacks. Sumyoblenergo previously noted that strikes on the networks had damaged some backup power supply schemes, so during emergencies the ability to quickly reconnect consumers to alternative lines may be limited.

Consumers can check information about the cause of an outage at a specific address in the E-Svitlo personal account, on the Sumyoblenergo website in the "Outages" section, or by calling the contact center at: 0 800 300 247 and 0542 659 659.

Reminder

After a massive Russian attack, part of Kyiv was left without electricity. DTEK restored power to 50,000 households, while another 40,000 homes are still waiting.