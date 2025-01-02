A mass shooting took place near a nightclub in New York: 11 wounded

At least 11 people - mostly teenagers - were injured in a mass shooting outside a nightclub in Queens, New York, USA, on Wednesday night, the New York Post reports , citing sources and the New York City police, UNN reports.

Details

An armed man opened fire outside the Amazura nightclub shortly before 11:20 p.m. as a large crowd was leaving the venue, according to police and sources.

Police are currently searching for a gray Infiniti in connection with the shooting.

According to sources, the victims were taken to local hospitals.

According to the NYPD, none of the victims are in critical condition and all are expected to survive.

Amazura has a spacious hall that can accommodate 4000 people and regularly hosts DJs and live performances.

