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A man with a weapon was detained near the White House — he "heard voices" about Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The suspect was detained in a vehicle near the White House with three types of weapons and ammunition. He said that voices had ordered him to kill Trump.

A man with a weapon was detained near the White House — he "heard voices" about Trump

The U.S. Secret Service said that a suspect was taken into custody and charged after officers found him in a vehicle near the White House with several firearms, "claiming that he heard voices in his head telling him to kill President Donald Trump." AP reports, as UNN writes.

Details

The arrest on Thursday evening, November 5, occurred after U.S. Secret Service officers approached a man who was "behaving suspiciously" in a parked vehicle, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. U.S. officials say that "the suspect — Ronnie Yordricks Guanipa Krinos — then described voices in his head telling him to come to the nation's capital and kill the Republican president."

Shortly afterward, officers discovered that the suspect's vehicle had been stolen and that he had three different types of firearms and dozens of rounds of ammunition.

This is the latest arrest in a series carried out by the U.S. Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies involving  individuals who threatened the lives of Trump or members of his family since his return to office last year.

Julia Shramko

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