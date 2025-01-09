A man who tried to set his car on fire during Trump's visit was detained near the Capitol

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 136322 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 121338 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 129412 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 130218 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 164372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 109507 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 158872 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104286 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113864 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 117107 views

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 65844 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122637 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120969 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 58773 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 72938 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 136322 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 164372 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 158872 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 186995 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 176386 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 120969 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 122637 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 140391 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 132218 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 149648 views
A man who tried to set his car on fire during Trump's visit was detained near the Capitol

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19417 views

Police detained a man who tried to set his car on fire near the Capitol during Trump's visit. On the same day, another man was detained for trying to sneak a machete into the Visitors Center.

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said they had arrested a man who tried to set his car on fire near the Capitol building during the visit of President-elect Donald Trump in the evening, UNN reports citing Fox News.

Details

Capitol police say that during Trump's visit with Republican senators and his attendance at events in memory of President Jimmy Carter, a 35-year-old man from Virginia tried to set his car on fire.

Police said that shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time, USCP officers received a signal that a man had parked near the Grant Memorial and set fire to a bag on the roof of his car.

When police officers ran up to the man, the bag went out on its own.

Around 19:00, it was determined that the car was not dangerous.

"The driver was arrested for illegal activities," the statement said.

A few hours before the arrest, US police detained a man who was trying to sneak a machete into the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

A man who tried to break into the Capitol with a machete and three knives is detained in the United States09.01.25, 03:10 • 26944 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
virginiaVirginia
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump

