A man who tried to set his car on fire during Trump's visit was detained near the Capitol

The US Capitol Police (USCP) said they had arrested a man who tried to set his car on fire near the Capitol building during the visit of President-elect Donald Trump in the evening, UNN reports citing Fox News.

Capitol police say that during Trump's visit with Republican senators and his attendance at events in memory of President Jimmy Carter, a 35-year-old man from Virginia tried to set his car on fire.

Police said that shortly before 5:30 p.m. local time, USCP officers received a signal that a man had parked near the Grant Memorial and set fire to a bag on the roof of his car.

When police officers ran up to the man, the bag went out on its own.

Around 19:00, it was determined that the car was not dangerous.

"The driver was arrested for illegal activities," the statement said.

A few hours before the arrest, US police detained a man who was trying to sneak a machete into the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC).

