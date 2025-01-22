A man who forced children to touch his genitals was detained in Kyiv

A 35-year-old man was detained in Obolon for tricking children into touching his genitals. The detainee was served a notice of suspicion of committing lewdness.

This was reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

Under the procedural supervision of juvenile prosecutors of the Obolon District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv city, a 35-year-old native of Zaporizzhya city was served a notice of suspicion of committing lewd acts against minors (Part 2 Art. 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) - , law enforcement officers report.

In particular, it is reported that the man approached children aged 10-11 on the street and asked them to help him get his keys or a keychain from his pants pocket. After the children agreed, they touched the suspect's genitals in his pocket.

The man was detained and served a notice of suspicion. A measure of restraint is currently being chosen for him. The sanction of the article under which he is suspected provides for a sentence of imprisonment for a term of 5 to 8 years.

Law enforcement officers are also checking information on whether the offender has acted in other parts of the city.

