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Man was shot dead in Odesa; one person detained

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

In Odesa, a man was found shot dead near a Chevrolet on the morning of September 30. Police detained the driver of a ZAZ Tavria who tried to flee.

Man was shot dead in Odesa; one person detained

A man was shot dead in the street in Odesa. Police are working at the scene of the murder, which occurred in the Kyivskyi district on the morning of September 30. UNN reports this with reference to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa Oblast.

Details

The incident occurred this morning, September 30, on Liustdorfska Road.

While patrolling the area, patrol officers found a body with gunshot wounds in the roadway next to a Chevrolet, apparently the driver of that vehicle. 

The patrol officers also detained the driver of a ZAZ Tavria car at the scene, who was attempting to flee. Urgent investigative actions are currently being carried out with him.

An investigative-operational police team is working at the scene together with the forensic laboratory of the police investigative department.

All circumstances of the crime are being established, and the issue of entering information into the Unified Register of Pretrial Investigations is being decided.

In Kyiv, a serviceman absent without leave was detained for killing a friend at a children's playground12.09.26, 09:21 • 15457 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
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ZAZ Tavria
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