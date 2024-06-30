A man was killed in a Russian air strike on a settlement in Kherson region
A Russian airstrike on the village of Dariivka in Kherson region killed one person and damaged a school, a humanitarian headquarters, critical infrastructure and residential buildings.
A man was killed as a result of a Russian air strike on the Darya community in Kherson region, said RMA head Prokudin, UNN reports .
One person has been reported dead as a result of a Russian air strike on a settlement in the Dar'yivka community.
"A man born in 1982 sustained injuries incompatible with life. My condolences to the relatives of the deceased..."
In the evening, the Russian military attacked two settlements in the Kherson region from the air. A school, humanitarian headquarters, critical infrastructure and houses were damaged in one of the villages of the Dar'yivka community.
Also, two guided aerial bombs struck the Tyahyn community. Information about the wounded and damage is being established.
