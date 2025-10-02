Ukrainian bit off part of a police car in Mazowieckie Voivodeship and was expelled from Poland

Last Sunday, patrol officers from Teresin (Sochaczew County, Masovian Voivodeship) faced an extraordinary situation: a 28-year-old Ukrainian citizen, under the influence of alcohol, threatened two compatriots and damaged a police car – by biting off part of a seal and scratching the paint. This is the first such incident in the practice of local police officers. RMF24 reports this, writes UNN.

Details

Police received a report about an aggressive man who was threatening other Ukrainian citizens with a crime. A patrol was dispatched to the scene, but the detainee did not calm down even in the police car.

In a fit of rage, he grabbed the car's seal with his teeth and bit off a piece of it, damaging the paintwork. As the police note, "encountering this type of aggression was an absolute novelty for us."

After his arrest, the man was charged with three counts – criminal threats and property damage. It turned out that he had already had problems with the law in Poland. Because of this, the police contacted the border guard service, which on Tuesday handed the 28-year-old man over to the Ukrainian side and ordered him to leave the country.

