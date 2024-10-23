A luxurious motorhome was presented in the United States, the cost of which starts from $750 thousand
Kyiv • UNN
Renegade has presented the XL 2025 luxury motorhome. The 13.2-meter-long car has a 600 hp diesel engine, porcelain floors, maple cabinets, and costs from $750 thousand.
A 13.2-meter-long Renegade XL motorhome with porcelain tile floors, maple cabinets, and a price tag of more than $750,000 was presented in the United States. This is stated on the website of the manufacturer, reports UNN.
Details
It is noted that the 2025 Renegade XL is a Super C SUV. It has a length of 13.2 meters, porcelain tile floors, solid surface countertops and maple cabinets.
The Renegade XL is powered by a 600 hp diesel engine, and the interior of the vehicle has a bedroom with a king-size bed, a living room, and a bathroom with a shower. The kitchen is equipped with a sink, tiles, a refrigerator, and a microwave.
The motorhome is also equipped with a boiler and climate control, and there are washing machines. There are three displays on the driver's seat.
The electrical equipment is powered by 1080 amp-hour batteries and solar panels. There is also space for a small garage that can accommodate a motorcycle or snowmobile.
The cost of such a car starts from 750 thousand dollars.
Recall
On Tuesday, October 22, Qatar Airways made its first flight using SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Starlink. During the test flight, the billionaire made a video call with the CEO of Qatar, who was on board the plane.
The new Aston Martin Vantage will receive a completely new interior and a significant power upgrade13.05.24, 19:38 • 106638 views