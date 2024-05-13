The new Aston Martin Vantage will receive a completely new interior and a significant power upgrade

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82523 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107605 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150439 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154451 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250660 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174216 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165464 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148350 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40997 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

"This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach." Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 33013 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65214 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33492 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59399 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250660 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226071 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212131 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237875 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224658 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82546 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59399 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65214 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112974 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113867 views
The new Aston Martin Vantage will receive a completely new interior and a significant power upgrade

The new Aston Martin Vantage will receive a completely new interior and a significant power upgrade

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 106624 views

The 2025 Aston Martin Vantage will get a bold new body, a much more powerful 656-horsepower 4.0-liter turbocharged V8 engine and a high-tech interior.

One of the most special sports car manufacturers in the world regularly makes updates. Recently, it became known that a new generation of Vantage will appear in 2025 - the British company promises a sports car with an even more powerful engine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

Aston Martin Vantage 2025 will get a new bold body and a significant increase in power; the new model should feature modern technologies, a better interior and an additional 150 hp compared to the old model, 

- the article says.

Details

It is noted that the new car is more than 150 hp (112 kW) more powerful than the model it replaces with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

The acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h is 3.4 seconds. With enough space (and no speed limits), the user can reach 321 km/h.

Image

From the new headlights to the grille, side vents, skirts, quad exhaust pipes and one of the best rear ends on the market today, they promise superior performance for the upcoming model.

Reference

The Vantage is perhaps one of the most famous rivals to the Porsche 911. In an effort to take a few units away from it, the British company has just introduced changes that give it a more high-tech and luxurious interior.

The smoky 656-horsepower beast that is the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is proof that other manufacturers can do just as well, Urban Tecno notes. Almost all defects have been corrected, mitigated or eliminated with new components.

Power delivery is smooth, but can be quite brutal if you want it to be. It's a lot more than the 911 Turbo S.

Nissan unveiled 4 concept cars for China, including 2 electric cars and 2 hybrids25.04.24, 06:42 • 66860 views

The standard sport setting is almost suitable for ordinary asphalt - the suspension doesn't seem too stiff, but the transmission is quite stiff. It is possible to switch to Sport+ or Track modes, but this is not necessary for the highway. The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is also a pleasure, writes Ars Technica.

Image

In the past, the Vantage has always played second fiddle to the much larger Porsche 911. However, given the enormous power of the new car and the expected price approaching $200,000, observers expect the 2025 model to be a bit more exclusive.

Image

A surge in Chinese car purchases in Ukraine: electric cars dominate13.05.24, 10:37 • 15862 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesUNN Lite

