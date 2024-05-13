The new Aston Martin Vantage will receive a completely new interior and a significant power upgrade

One of the most special sports car manufacturers in the world regularly makes updates. Recently, it became known that a new generation of Vantage will appear in 2025 - the British company promises a sports car with an even more powerful engine. This was reported by UNN with reference to Ars Technica.

Aston Martin Vantage 2025 will get a new bold body and a significant increase in power; the new model should feature modern technologies, a better interior and an additional 150 hp compared to the old model, - the article says.

Details

It is noted that the new car is more than 150 hp (112 kW) more powerful than the model it replaces with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8.

The acceleration time from 0 to 100 km/h is 3.4 seconds. With enough space (and no speed limits), the user can reach 321 km/h.

From the new headlights to the grille, side vents, skirts, quad exhaust pipes and one of the best rear ends on the market today, they promise superior performance for the upcoming model.

Reference

The Vantage is perhaps one of the most famous rivals to the Porsche 911. In an effort to take a few units away from it, the British company has just introduced changes that give it a more high-tech and luxurious interior.

The smoky 656-horsepower beast that is the 2025 Aston Martin Vantage is proof that other manufacturers can do just as well, Urban Tecno notes. Almost all defects have been corrected, mitigated or eliminated with new components.

Power delivery is smooth, but can be quite brutal if you want it to be. It's a lot more than the 911 Turbo S.

The standard sport setting is almost suitable for ordinary asphalt - the suspension doesn't seem too stiff, but the transmission is quite stiff. It is possible to switch to Sport+ or Track modes, but this is not necessary for the highway. The eight-speed ZF automatic transmission is also a pleasure, writes Ars Technica.

In the past, the Vantage has always played second fiddle to the much larger Porsche 911. However, given the enormous power of the new car and the expected price approaching $200,000, observers expect the 2025 model to be a bit more exclusive.

