A surge in Chinese car purchases in Ukraine: electric cars dominate
Kyiv • UNN
In April 2024, Ukrainians bought nearly 1,200 cars imported from China, with electric vehicles accounting for 77% of the total, according to the Ukravtoprom association.
Details
"Last month, Ukrainians bought almost 1.2 thousand cars imported from China. This is one and a half times more compared to April 2023. The vast majority of cars from China were electric cars - 77%," Ukrautoprom reported .
As noted, out of this number: new - 845 units (+66%); used - 317 units (+17%) units.
Thus, cars of Chinese origin accounted for 15% of the April new car market. In the segment of used cars that were registered in Ukraine for the first time, the share of "Chinese" was 1.6%, the association said.
The most popular models of new passenger cars are of Chinese origin:
- VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 141 units;
- HONDA M-NV - 72 units;
- NISSAN Ariya - 68 units;
- BYD Song Plus - 52 units;
- CHERY Tiggo 4 Pro - 47 units.
The most popular models of used cars from China:
- VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 68 units;
- NISSAN Ariya - 42 units;
- TOYOTA BZ4X - 19 units;
- HONDA M-NV - 17 units;
- HONDA eNS1 - 15 units.
