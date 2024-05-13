A surge in Chinese car purchases in Ukraine: electric cars dominate

Ukrainians bought nearly 1,200 cars imported from China in April of this year, with electric cars accounting for 77% of the total, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last month, Ukrainians bought almost 1.2 thousand cars imported from China. This is one and a half times more compared to April 2023. The vast majority of cars from China were electric cars - 77%," Ukrautoprom reported .

As noted, out of this number: new - 845 units (+66%); used - 317 units (+17%) units.

Thus, cars of Chinese origin accounted for 15% of the April new car market. In the segment of used cars that were registered in Ukraine for the first time, the share of "Chinese" was 1.6%, the association said.

The most popular models of new passenger cars are of Chinese origin:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 141 units;

HONDA M-NV - 72 units;

NISSAN Ariya - 68 units;

BYD Song Plus - 52 units;

CHERY Tiggo 4 Pro - 47 units.

The most popular models of used cars from China:

VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 68 units;

NISSAN Ariya - 42 units;

TOYOTA BZ4X - 19 units;

HONDA M-NV - 17 units;

HONDA eNS1 - 15 units.

