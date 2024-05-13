ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 60732 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103424 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146521 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150900 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247074 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173388 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164778 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148234 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224035 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113026 views

March 1, 11:59 AM • 62677 views
March 1, 12:32 PM • 100554 views
March 1, 01:18 PM • 32590 views
04:47 PM • 43803 views
05:32 PM • 36770 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 247074 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224035 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 210338 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 236187 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 223108 views
06:49 PM • 60732 views
05:32 PM • 36770 views
04:47 PM • 43803 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 112248 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 113193 views
A surge in Chinese car purchases in Ukraine: electric cars dominate

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15860 views

In April 2024, Ukrainians bought nearly 1,200 cars imported from China, with electric vehicles accounting for 77% of the total, according to the Ukravtoprom association.

Ukrainians bought nearly 1,200 cars imported from China in April of this year, with electric cars accounting for 77% of the total, according to the Ukravtoprom association, UNN reports.

Details

"Last month, Ukrainians bought almost 1.2 thousand cars imported from China. This is one and a half times more compared to April 2023. The vast majority of cars from China were electric cars - 77%," Ukrautoprom reported .

As noted, out of this number: new - 845 units (+66%); used - 317 units (+17%) units.

Thus, cars of Chinese origin accounted for 15% of the April new car market. In the segment of used cars that were registered in Ukraine for the first time, the share of "Chinese" was 1.6%, the association said.

The most popular models of new passenger cars are of Chinese origin:

  • VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 141 units;
  • HONDA M-NV - 72 units;
  • NISSAN Ariya - 68 units;
  • BYD Song Plus - 52 units;
  • CHERY Tiggo 4 Pro - 47 units.

The most popular models of used cars from China:

  • VOLKSWAGEN ID.4 - 68 units;
  • NISSAN Ariya - 42 units;
  • TOYOTA BZ4X - 19 units;
  • HONDA M-NV - 17 units;
  • HONDA eNS1 - 15 units.

Ukrainians' demand for electric cars doubled in April: which models were bought most often08.05.24, 20:50 • 21231 view

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyTechnologies
nissanNissan
chinaChina
ukraineUkraine

