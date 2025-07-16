$41.840.05
745mm
A lawyer from Dnipro will be tried for promising assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

Kyiv • UNN

 • 282 views

The SBI has completed its investigation into a lawyer from Dnipro who offered fictitious hospitalization, documents for deregistration from military service, and exit abroad for $12,000. He faces up to 8 years in prison with property confiscation.

A lawyer from Dnipro will be tried for promising assistance in evading mobilization for $12,000

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of the Security Service of Ukraine, have completed the pre-trial investigation against a lawyer from Dnipro who, for a monetary reward, facilitated evasion from mobilization. The indictment has been sent to court. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Details

The investigation established that a resident of Dnipro approached a lawyer for advice on how to avoid military service. The lawyer immediately began to demonstrate his "connections" among TCC officials and law enforcement officers and offered a full package of "services" for 12 thousand US dollars.

In particular, he promised:

  • fictitious hospitalization to one of the medical institutions,
    • preparation of necessary documents for deregistration from military records,
      • organization of travel abroad without obstacles and "unnecessary questions" at checkpoints.

        SBI employees detained the lawyer during the transfer of the entire amount - 12 thousand US dollars

        - stated in the SBI post.

        He is charged with receiving undue benefit for influencing decision-making by persons authorized to perform state functions, combined with extortion (Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

        The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of imprisonment for up to 8 years with confiscation of property.

        It is noted that a separate investigation is ongoing regarding other persons who could have acted in collusion with the lawyer.

        Recall

        In Ukraine, a large-scale scheme for producing fake medical conclusions from the MSEK on the disability of relatives of servicemen was exposed. The organizers received about 1 million hryvnias monthly, and their "clients" face up to 10 years of imprisonment.

        Vita Zelenetska

