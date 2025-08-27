A large-scale natural fire occurred in Odesa: a drone was involved in extinguishing it

A large-scale natural fire occurred in Odesa, its spread was facilitated by strong winds, a drone was involved in the extinguishing process, and it has now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Odesa: rescuers extinguished a large-scale reed fire covering an area of 9 hectares," the report says.

With the help of a UAV, emergency workers, as noted, conducted fire reconnaissance from a height.

"Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire spread rapidly, which significantly complicated the work of firefighters. It took them more than 4 hours to completely extinguish the fire," the State Emergency Service said.

It is stated that there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being established.

39 rescuers and 10 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in the liquidation.

