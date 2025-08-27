$41.400.03
01:39 AM • 11966 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 82727 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 55848 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Exclusive
August 26, 12:42 PM • 123067 views
Resilience Test: How Ukrainian Aviation Remains Competitive Amidst War
August 26, 10:16 AM • 144328 views
The offensive actions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces disabled 17% of Russia's oil refining capacities
Exclusive
August 26, 11:32 AM • 144074 views
Kuzminykh's anti-state bill: how the MP's "reforms" destroy pharmacies and play into the hands of pharmaceutical giants
Exclusive
August 26, 11:23 AM • 57883 views
Farewell summer: what weather awaits Ukrainians in autumn 2025
August 26, 06:24 AM • 153547 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
August 26, 05:36 AM • 64084 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 57193 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
A large-scale natural fire occurred in Odesa: a drone was involved in extinguishing it

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

A large-scale reed fire covering 9 hectares has been extinguished in Odesa. Strong winds contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, which took over 4 hours to put out.

A large-scale natural fire occurred in Odesa: a drone was involved in extinguishing it

A large-scale natural fire occurred in Odesa, its spread was facilitated by strong winds, a drone was involved in the extinguishing process, and it has now been extinguished, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

"Odesa: rescuers extinguished a large-scale reed fire covering an area of 9 hectares," the report says.

With the help of a UAV, emergency workers, as noted, conducted fire reconnaissance from a height.

"Due to strong gusts of wind, the fire spread rapidly, which significantly complicated the work of firefighters. It took them more than 4 hours to completely extinguish the fire," the State Emergency Service said.

It is stated that there were no casualties. The cause of the fire is being established.

39 rescuers and 10 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in the liquidation.

Wildfire spread to houses in Mykolaiv region28.07.25, 16:40 • 4079 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Odesa