A large-scale fire in a residential building was extinguished in Khmelnytskyi

The roof of a residential building caught fire in Khmelnytsky. The fire was extinguished without injuries. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 15, a fire broke out in a residential building on Sonyachna Street in Khmelnytsky. According to the information received by the Rescue Service, the owner of the house reported that the roof was on fire.

By the time the rescuers arrived, the fire was 180 square meters in size and threatened to spread to other parts of the building.

Within minutes, 22 rescuers with 6 units of fire and rescue and special equipment arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished from different directions to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. The rescuers managed to extinguish the fire and leave the rest of the residential premises unharmed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the power grid.

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Khmelnytsky: two children were rescued