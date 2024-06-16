$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 9234 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 110166 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 117695 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 132768 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 196432 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 237748 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 146381 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369839 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182285 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149746 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
A large-scale fire in a residential building was extinguished in Khmelnytskyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26953 views

In Khmelnytsky, a fire broke out on the roof of a residential building with an area of 180 square meters, but 22 rescuers extinguished it without injuries.

A large-scale fire in a residential building was extinguished in Khmelnytskyi

The roof of a residential building caught fire in Khmelnytsky. The fire was extinguished without injuries. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On June 15, a fire broke out in a residential building on Sonyachna Street in Khmelnytsky. According to the information received by the Rescue Service, the owner of the house reported that the roof was on fire.

By the time the rescuers arrived, the fire was 180 square meters in size and threatened to spread to other parts of the building.

Within minutes, 22 rescuers with 6 units of fire and rescue and special equipment arrived at the scene. The fire was extinguished from different directions to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring buildings. The rescuers managed to extinguish the fire and leave the rest of the residential premises unharmed.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The fire is believed to have been caused by a short circuit in the power grid.

A fire broke out in a high-rise building in Khmelnytsky: two children were rescued27.03.24, 10:14 • 24614 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

Society
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Khmelnytsky
