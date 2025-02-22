A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in russia

In the russian city of rostov-on-don, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse with waste paper covering an area of about 1,500 square meters. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The flames engulfed a vast area, causing black smoke to fill the sky. The fire broke out in an industrial area where warehouses are located, including those that produce parts for drones.

More than 40 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations are actively working at the scene to localize the fire.

This is not the first fire in this part of the city, which has raised concerns among local residents. The nature of the fire has not yet been established, but the fact that the flames spread rapidly indicates serious problems at the facility.

Russian Rostov-on-Don is attacked by drones