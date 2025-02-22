A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in russia

ukenru
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 5374 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 8467 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 101730 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 81718 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 110617 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116005 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 143869 views

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115049 views

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 167619 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 122279 views

Minerals agreement is ready - US Treasury Secretary Bessent

February 27, 11:30 PM • 91465 views
Drone wreckage fell in Mykolaiv: what was damaged and what are the consequences

February 27, 11:47 PM • 76531 views
113-year-old woman who survived the Holocaust and Japanese occupation dies in the United States

February 28, 12:11 AM • 30838 views
Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 58546 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 100221 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 5225 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 101715 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 143861 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 134995 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 167614 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 4028 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 130338 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 132353 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 161061 views
Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

February 25, 02:34 PM • 140607 views
A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse in russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31202 views

A warehouse fire broke out in the russian city of rostov-on-don. The flames engulfed a huge area, causing black smoke to fill the sky. The fire broke out in an industrial area where warehouses are located, including those that produce parts for drones.

In the russian city of rostov-on-don, a large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse with waste paper covering an area of about 1,500 square meters. This was reported by the russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The flames engulfed a vast area, causing black smoke to fill the sky. The fire broke out in an industrial area where warehouses are located, including those that produce parts for drones.

More than 40 rescuers from the Ministry of Emergency Situations are actively working at the scene to localize the fire.

This is not the first fire in this part of the city, which has raised concerns among local residents. The nature of the fire has not yet been established, but the fact that the flames spread rapidly indicates serious problems at the facility.

Russian Rostov-on-Don is attacked by drones08.02.25, 02:39 • 94329 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

