Russian Rostov-on-Don is attacked by drones

Explosions have been heard over the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The city is probably being attacked by Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

On Saturday, February 08, at 02:04 (Kyiv time), Russian Telegram channels reported that at least 5 explosions had occurred in the sky over Rostov-on-Don.

This was allegedly due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.

Local residents said they heard the sound of drones and then saw flashes in the sky.

