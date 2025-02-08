Russian Rostov-on-Don is attacked by drones
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of February 8, at least 5 explosions occurred over Rostov-on-Don. Local residents report the sounds of drones and flashes in the sky.
Explosions have been heard over the Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. The city is probably being attacked by Ukrainian drones. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian Telegram channels.
Details
On Saturday, February 08, at 02:04 (Kyiv time), Russian Telegram channels reported that at least 5 explosions had occurred in the sky over Rostov-on-Don.
This was allegedly due to an attack by Ukrainian drones.
Local residents said they heard the sound of drones and then saw flashes in the sky.
Zelenskyy: the importance of drones should be to make Russian assaults more and more impossible07.02.25, 20:03 • 35442 views