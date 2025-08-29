A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Russian invaders forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in the occupiers' propaganda events, and some were threatened with forced mobilization into the Russian army, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

Another group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. These are boys and girls aged 3 to 17. They lived in constant fear and danger - Prokudin reported.

He also noted that one of the boys was illegally sent to a military camp without his mother's consent. Others were under constant threat of forced mobilization.

In addition, Russian invaders forced the children's parents to send them to Russian schools, where the children were forced to sing the Russian anthem, participate in propaganda "games" and meet with armed invaders.

Fortunately, these children are no longer in danger. They are in the free territory of Ukraine next to their relatives, undergoing rehabilitation and receiving the necessary assistance - Prokudin stated.

It is noted that the rescue of these children took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA with the help of the "Save Ukraine" team.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forbid children to speak Ukrainian in schools. Parents are threatened with criminal liability for "extremism."

12 children who lived for years under Russian occupation moved to territories controlled by Ukraine at the initiative of Bring Kids Back UA. Some of them witnessed brutal torture of relatives or faced humiliation themselves.