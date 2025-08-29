A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 218 views
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 10889 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 27794 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 26796 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM • 41533 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 64752 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 61361 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 141944 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69942 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78757 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
5.3m/s
28%
751mm
Popular news
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries will cause gasoline shortages and macroeconomic instability - ISWAugust 29, 02:23 AM • 11284 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 27435 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 24713 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and RussiaAugust 29, 04:31 AM • 19871 views
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway11:34 AM • 5528 views
Publications
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM • 200 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 41515 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 64741 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 76650 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 141929 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Hakan Fidan
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 138429 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 168238 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 170105 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 158990 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 189271 views
Actual
ChatGPT
Facebook
The Times
Starlink
Fox News

A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 698 views

A group of children aged 3 to 17 has been returned to Ukrainian-controlled territory from temporarily occupied Kherson Oblast. The occupiers forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in propaganda events, and threatened them with forced mobilization.

A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine

A group of boys and girls aged 3 to 17 has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Russian invaders forced them to learn the Russian anthem, participate in the occupiers' propaganda events, and some were threatened with forced mobilization into the Russian army, writes UNN with reference to the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

Details

Another group of children from temporarily occupied Kherson region has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. These are boys and girls aged 3 to 17. They lived in constant fear and danger

- Prokudin reported.

He also noted that one of the boys was illegally sent to a military camp without his mother's consent. Others were under constant threat of forced mobilization.

In addition, Russian invaders forced the children's parents to send them to Russian schools, where the children were forced to sing the Russian anthem, participate in propaganda "games" and meet with armed invaders.

Fortunately, these children are no longer in danger. They are in the free territory of Ukraine next to their relatives, undergoing rehabilitation and receiving the necessary assistance

- Prokudin stated.

It is noted that the rescue of these children took place within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA with the help of the "Save Ukraine" team.

Addition

In the temporarily occupied territories, Russians forbid children to speak Ukrainian in schools. Parents are threatened with criminal liability for "extremism."

12 children who lived for years under Russian occupation moved to territories controlled by Ukraine at the initiative of Bring Kids Back UA. Some of them witnessed brutal torture of relatives or faced humiliation themselves.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
charity
Ukraine