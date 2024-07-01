A government of national unity has been formed in South Africa
Kyiv • UNN
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the formation of an unprecedented government of national unity, which includes 11 parliamentary parties, and the former opposition received 12 of 32 ministerial positions.
Details
The African National Congress, which has been ruling South Africa for 30 years, lost its absolute majority in the elections.
"The national unity government in its current form is unprecedented in South Africa's history. <...> The new government will prioritize rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more equitable society, fighting poverty, inequality and unemployment," Ramphosa said in a televised address.
In the new government, the ANC won 20 out of 32 cabinet posts. The party took over key departments, such as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Justice, and others. The former opposition Democratic Alliance received six ministries, with its leader John Steinhazen heading the Ministry of Agriculture.
The Inkathu Freedom Party received two ministerial seats, and four other parties received one ministry each.
In the May elections, the African National Congress, which has ruled South Africa since 1994, won with 40.2% of the vote. The ANC had to negotiate with other parties, as it failed to gain an absolute majority in parliament. In mid-June, the National Assembly of the Republic re-elected Cyril Ramaphosa as president.
