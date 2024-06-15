ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected president of South Africa

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34320 views

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected President of South Africa after the African National Congress agreed to a power-sharing agreement with opposition parties.

Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected president of South Africa a few hours after his African National Congress agreed on a power-sharing deal with opposition parties. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

Ramaphosa received 283 votes, while the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema, received 44.

The Democratic Alliance and Inkatha Freedom Party supported Ramaphosa's candidacy for the next term. In exchange for this, they will receive cabinet posts and key positions in the legislature.

This is a historic moment in our country's life that demands that we work and act together to strengthen our constitutional democracy and the rule of law and build a South Africa for all its people

Ramaphosa said after his election. 

Addendum Addendum

Anneliese Lothrie of the Democratic Alliance became the Deputy Speaker of the South African Parliament.

Positions in the Cabinet of Ministers and legislature will be distributed mainly in proportion to the share of seats in the parties, although appointments have not yet been discussed.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsElections 2014
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
south-africaSouth Africa

Contact us about advertising