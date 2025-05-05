A girl died in the capital after jumping from the 13th floor

In the capital, a 26-year-old girl committed suicide by jumping from the 13th floor, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv police.

According to preliminary information, the girl committed suicide by jumping from the 13th floor and died from her injuries - the police said.

According to law enforcement officers, the deceased was born in 1999, the circumstances are being established.

